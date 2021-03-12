Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan was arrested and charged with driving under the influence near Canton Thursday night, Cherokee County authorities said.
According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office:
At about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, a Cherokee Sheriff’s deputy observed a red Chevrolet Corvette traveling south on I-575 that was unable to maintain its lane. The deputy pulled the vehicle over near exit 16 and approached the driver. The deputy could immediately smell an odor of alcohol. The driver, Barry Morgan, 66, of Marietta, confirmed he had been drinking at a bar in Pickens County.
Morgan consented to the deputy’s field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. A state administered breath test was conducted at the jail. Morgan’s breath alcohol concentration was 0.097.
Morgan was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Weaving Over Roadway. Morgan was released Friday morning on a $2,211.00 bond.
