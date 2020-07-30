On July 21, Cobb County gave 409 businesses almost $7.5 million with few strings attached to help them — and their employees — weather the recession caused by the coronavirus.
But there’s still money left in the program. $40.5 million, to be exact.
SelectCobb kicked off a new public awareness campaign Thursday with a news release announcing it had reopened the application portal through Aug. 21 and expanded program eligibility.
The county is paying SelectCobb, the economic development arm of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, $500,000 to administer the program.
The program offers grants of up to $40,000 to Cobb-based businesses with 100 employees or fewer. Recipients must spend at least 60% of the money on rehiring and/or maintaining employees. The remaining 40% can be used on other costs such as rent, utilities, marketing and personal protective equipment.
More than 2,000 businesses applied for the program in June, but the vast majority were immediately disqualified because they had already received aid through the federal Paycheck Protection Program of Small Business Administration.
The county’s governing board, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, has since amended the program to allow such businesses to qualify. Commissioners also amended the program to allow businesses to include 1099 contract employees toward their total employee count, potentially making them eligible for larger grant amounts.
SelectCobb also announced a new webinar series that will begin Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. The series will inform business owners about the program as well as eligibility requirements.
For more information, visit selectcobb.com/grants.
