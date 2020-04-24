The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is being made to hand over information about a deceased inmate and its care practices, after Sheriff Neil Warren personally opposed disclosing information sought by the inmate’s family through the courts, records show.
The inmate, Reginald Wilson, died aged 54 in the Cobb County jail on Dec. 29, 2018.
His family’s lawsuit, filed by Wilson’s sister Monica Peltier in Cobb Superior Court in December 2019, seeks damages and legal fees from 10 defendants including Warren, several unnamed sheriff’s deputies, Wellstar Health System, the Cobb County Community Service Board and six medical professionals.
Peltier alleges Wilson was denied adequate care while in a prolonged psychotic state in the jail, leading to his death from dehydration.
This week, Judge Kimberly Childs ordered the sheriff’s office to provide a range of documentation about Wilson, his time in custody, and Cobb jail care policies in general, following a host of back and forth court motions between parties in the case.
Among the information to be disclosed are the addresses of the unnamed sheriff’s deputies allegedly involved in using stun guns against Wilson while he was locked up.
This was among the information Warren accused Wilson’s family of trying to “ferret out” of him during a “fishing expedition,” as stated in a 43-page motion he filed at the end of January seeking protection from the discovery process.
Warren argued he personally had nothing to do with Wilson’s incarceration or death.
In a one-line statement issued to the MDJ, Warren denied he had failed to comply with the Open Records Act.
His office has 45 days, from April 21, to provide the information listed in Judge Child’s order.
Information includes witnesses, certain deputies’ addresses, logs of the 15-minute checks on Wilson in the jail, his food and liquid intake while in custody, and jail policies and procedures related to inmate medical and mental healthcare.
The sheriff’s office also has to disclose statements and recordings referencing Wilson, photos and videos of him, insurance information, and other correspondence about Wilson, as well as all reports on him including an internal affairs report.
“The court’s order will assure that we will be getting a good deal of additional information which will be helpful in moving the case forward,” said Atlanta attorney W. Pitts Carr, who represents Wilson’s family.
The family’s wrongful death lawsuit demands a jury trial.
Wilson was jailed on a single charge of violating probation, and died in a cell after nine days of incarceration.
His official cause of death was ruled as dehydration due to bipolar disorder.
