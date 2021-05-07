Members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office assisted U.S. Marshals in the capture of a fugitive in Acworth Thursday, the office said.
Devonte Ross escaped police custody in Clayton County last week and was found in Cobb by the Marshals. Members of the sheriff’s fugitive unit and uniform patrol were on-scene to assist.
“The working relationship the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has with other agencies is invaluable in providing additional resources to keep dangerous criminals away from the citizens of Cobb County,” the office wrote in a Facebook post.
A social media post from the Georgia Department of Corrections said Ross was captured without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.