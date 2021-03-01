Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens says his office needs all hands on deck.
Owens announced Monday he has launched "an aggressive recruitment blitz," seeking to fill more than 100 vacant positions.
Of those, 69 positions are for deputy sheriffs, 23 are civilian positions, 7 are detention center staff, and six are part-time civilian positions.
Deputy sheriff positions begin at $46,000 per year, according to a news release. They include pay increases based on experience, bonuses for completion of training programs and a 12-month probationary period. Salary increases are also available based on educational attainment.
Law enforcement candidates will be subject to a physical agility test, background checks, and polygraph and medical examinations.
According to the Cobb County job portal website, currently open civilian positions include administrative assistants, accountants, and building trades technicians.
Maj. Marvin Prince, head of the office's recruitment division, said he is conducting outreach with local schools to inform students of career opportunities. Staff will also be traveling to Puerto Rico to recruit military veterans and others.
