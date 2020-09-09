The family of a man who died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center last fall has sued the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, three of its officers, Wellstar Health System and six of its nurses in federal court last week.
Kevil Wingo died at the detention center the morning of Sept. 28 from a perforated ulcer. His death could have been avoided, the lawsuit alleges, if the detention center’s staff had not ignored his deteriorating condition and calls for help.
“Defendants failed to attend to Mr. Wingo’s serious medical condition and did not provide him medical care when he was in obvious physical distress and needed medical care,” the suit alleges, adding their “failure to adequately attend to Mr. Wingo’s serious medical condition caused his death.”
Through a spokesperson, the sheriff’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Wellstar Health System provided the following statement when asked about the lawsuit:
“We are aware of the lawsuit filed by members of Mr. Wingo’s family against Wellstar, six former Wellstar employees, and several members of the Sheriff’s Office. We have not yet been formally served with the Complaint and have not had an opportunity to review the specific claims that have been filed. Given that these claims are now before the court, the appropriate place for Wellstar to respond is in court, and we will do so fully at the appropriate time.”
The civil lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia Sept. 3.
Wingo was arrested Sept. 24, 2019, after police found what they suspected was cocaine in his car.
Just before midnight Sept. 28, Wingo, sweating and vomiting, was taken to the detention center’s Wellstar-run infirmary in a wheelchair.
According to the lawsuit, Wingo told the deputy who wheeled him there he was suffering from an ulcer and wanted to go to the hospital, information that was passed onto “Wellstar medical staff.”
Wingo was not “physically examined” upon his arrival at the infirmary, the lawsuit alleges.
One of the nurses named in the lawsuit entered a note in Wingo’s medical records stating she had spoken with a doctor who, in turn, admitted Wingo to the infirmary, according to the suit. But that doctor “was never called or involved in Mr. Wingo’s care,” it adds.
Wingo complained through the morning but was ignored, per the suit.
One nurse surfed the internet, watched football and played cards on her computer, according to the suit. Nevertheless, she wrote in Wingo’s medical chart that his vitals were stable. The note was approved by two of her colleagues.
Two hours later, that nurse entered another note saying Wingo had eaten breakfast — a lie, according to the suit.
At 7:50 a.m., a Wellstar charge nurse had Wingo taken to a padded cell in the infirmary, a space typically reserved for inmates who are suicidal. She entered a note into the medical chart saying Wingo was being “loud, disruptive, fighting with other inmates, pretending he can’t walk and drug seeking.”
Wingo couldn’t walk, and was wheeled to the cell by officers with the sheriff’s department.
Such cells are to be monitored every 15 minutes, according to detention center policy. According to the suit, a deputy walked by the cell to scan a card indicating he had checked in on Wingo without ever looking inside.
Almost an hour later, that same deputy opened the door and saw Wingo “was not moving and was unresponsive.”
“Mr. Wingo’s skin was cool and clammy at that time and his stomach was distended,” the suit reads. “His pupils were fixed and non-reactive. He was unable to follow verbal commands.”
Timothy Gardner, the Wingo family’s attorney, told the MDJ Wednesday the family is seeking financial compensation for Wingo’s death. Gardner has requested a jury trial to determine the amount to be awarded.
Separately, the family is also seeking compensation for the charge nurses’s “conscious indifference.” Specifically, the suit alleges a pattern of discriminatory behavior by the nurse against Black inmates, something Gardner said his office has gleaned from interviews with former detention center employees and social media posts critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and removal of statues honoring the Confederacy.
Gardner said the next step is to serve the defendants, after which they will have 21 days to respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.