MARIETTA — Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren says data spanning more than a decade shows his department’s participation in the federal immigration program 287(g) has been effective.
“A clear indicator to me that the 287(g) program is working in Cobb County is the dramatic drop in foreign nationals being booked into the jail,” says Warren. “The first full year that I participated in the 287(g) program, foreign nationals made up over 15% of the persons booked into the county jail. That percentage has been cut in half after 10 years of our partnership with ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement).”
Warren addressed his department’s involvement in the 287(g) program in a sit-down with the MDJ on Monday, which was requested by the newspaper in the wake of several Cobb Commission meetings in the spring that featured residents calling for board members to pull out of the federal program.
County spokesperson Ross Cavitt told the MDJ last month that county commissioners have no involvement in whether Warren or his department remains involved in the federal program.
“(T)his is an agreement between the sheriff and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement,” Cavitt said in a county statement. “The sheriff’s office is a constitutionally mandated office in Georgia, and the sheriff has a great deal of latitude when it comes to his budget and operations. Any decision about participating in the 287(g) program would be the sheriff’s alone.”
According to data from the sheriff’s office, in its first full year of participation in 287(g) in 2008, nearly 35,000 individuals were booked into the county jail, with 5,382 or 15.4% of them being foreign-born nationals. Of the 5,382, 3,180 or 59.1% were given over to ICE custody.
In 2018, the most recent full year of the program, 1,931 foreign-born nationals made up 7.8% of the jail’s 24,813 book-ins.
“I think they know that Cobb County is a county that is part of 287(g), and that if they get caught driving without a license or anything and they come to the Cobb County jail, they're going to be scrutinized,” Warren said.
In sum, between 2008 and 2018, nearly 305,600 individuals were booked in the jail, with 32,791, or about 10.7%, foreign-born nationals. Of those, 11,737 were transferred to ICE -- slightly more than one third.
COBB’S 287(G) HISTORY
The Cobb Sheriff’s Office has been involved in the 287(g) program since 2007, Warren said, adding that he was the first sheriff in Georgia to enter into an agreement with the ICE program.
“(The) 287(g) (program) came to my attention way back years ago, I think it was probably sometime in 2004, 2005, somewhere around there right after I became sheriff,” Warren said. “At that time, there was only about seven agencies throughout the United States that signed up for it and utilized it.”
As of July 2019, ICE has 287(g) agreements with 78 law enforcement agencies similar to its agreement with Cobb in 21 states, according to the agency's website, including five other agencies in Georgia.
Warren’s desire for entering the program, he said, came from seeing “some individuals” booked into the jail whose records would come back under a different name than the one they had been arrested under.
“Anybody that comes into our facility, I'm obligated to know who they are and what they're charged with and if they're wanted by anybody else. And that was way before any 287(g) program,” Warren said. “But I realized that we were having the same individuals who were not citizens of the United States being arrested and charged with different crimes, different things -- traffic violation, no driver's license, accidents where there were people that were hurt, injured in car injuries, and come to find out some of those individuals did not have a driver's license.”
Warren and his staff say they are legally obligated to follow Article 36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963 -- international guidelines mandating that foreign nationals be allowed to communicate with their country’s consular post.
“I'm obligated to ask them 'Are you a citizen of the United States?' And if not, then we are obligated to contact their consular and let them know to try to help them,” Warren said. “Lord knows if I went to a foreign country and I'm violated or was there for whatever reason, I would want somebody, my consulate, ambassador or whoever, to know I'm there to make sure that my rights are not being violated. So that's why we notify, to see if we can, to see if they could help these individuals.”
HOW SHERIFF”S OFFICE WORKS WITH ICE
The 287(g) program, according to Warren, only applies to subjects arrested and brought to the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility.
“None of my deputies are going around trying -- or let me say to my knowledge, no law enforcement agency, local or state agency to my knowledge -- goes around looking for individuals to see if they are a citizen of the United States or illegal. So that rumor, you can dispel that because that's what the open border folks, that's what they want you, what they want everybody to believe,” Warren said. “United States is built on immigrants and I'm for it, but there's a right way to do it, and I think the United States is a very giving country, but there's a way to come into this country -- the right way and the wrong way.”
Louie Hunter, director of governmental affairs for the sheriff’s office, describes the process in which the department is involved in the 287(g) program.
* Only after a person has been charged with a crime and transported to (the Cobb County jail) will they be asked the question of their country of origin. This is one of several standard questions asked at the time of book-in. The country of origin question is asked at book-in to protect all foreign-born nationals right to contact their consul if they choose.
* All persons who are booked into the facility are checked through local, state and national databases to determine if they are wanted by another jurisdiction. If they are, the wanting agency will place a “hold” on them. Once the local charges are addressed or bond is made, (the sheriff’s office) will notify the requesting agency that they are ready to be transferred to their facility.
* Similarly, if a person states that they are foreign born, that person will speak to a deputy trained by ICE, who will obtain the person’s name and country of origin and check that person through the ICE database. If that person is found to be wanted by Homeland Security/ICE, the process then becomes the same with the exception being that they are placed under an ICE detainer. Once the local charges have been cleared, they are then turned over to ICE if they are still wanted.
“This (public backlash at Cobb board meetings) came about from about a month and a half ago when those who are for open borders decided to hit with a Twitter storm and to hit all the local boards of commissioners that had 287(g) by the local sheriff in place, to try to raise what we clearly saw as a huge misinformation campaign about 287(g) -- their words are ‘being picked up and deported’ because they're not here legally,” Hunter said. “Our deputies have no way of knowing that on the street. They don't have the equipment to check it, they don't have the ability to check it. It's all done once they've been charged with a crime and brought here to the jail.”
Chief Deputy Sheriff Milton Beck said the department has two deputies a shift, with four shifts in all, trained to handle ICE-related matters, though they are also tasked with other duties when they are not needed in relation to a detained individual who is foreign-born.
“Matter of fact, some of the deputies have said before that the training that ICE pays for, to send them to to be on the task force is some of the most intense training they've been through as far as law enforcement is concerned,” Beck said.
Additionally, Warren said his department bears no additional costs related to participation in 287(g) when ICE puts a hold on someone in the jail’s custody.
“If I hold an individual that is wanted, belongs to the state of Georgia to serve time for a state conviction … if he's in my facility, they pay me like $25 a day until they come get him. If an individual, once ICE puts a hold on that individual, then they pay me $75, whatever the cost is, for my jail. ICE reimburses us,” Warren said. “I wish the state of Georgia would do us equal as the federal government on ICE.”
CRITICISMS
Among those who sought Cobb’s discontinuance with 287(g) was Geovani Serrano, a Marietta resident who lives on Franklin Gateway, who spoke during a commission meeting in June.
“This program has deteriorated the trust between law enforcement and the immigrant community,” Serrano said. “The 287(g) program allows police officers to racially profile us. Not only that, but it has also broken many families apart. We do believe in public safety — however, we want to have public safety that we can be secure with.”
Warren said he is familiar with such arguments, but does not agree with them.
“Something that I hear all the time (is), 'Well, you are separating families.' No, I'm not. The individual that came into the United States illegal, they're the ones that created the issue, not me,” Warren said, “just like a guy that commits a crime, DUI, an officer didn't create that problem -- the person driving in the car drunk was the one who caused it.”
