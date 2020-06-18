Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren was fined $10,000 by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission Thursday for violations of campaign finance law.
In a 4-1 vote, the commission adopted a consent order signed by Warren, in which he acknowledged wrongdoing and agreed to the fine.
Thursday’s decision by the commission concluded a months-long investigation into Warren’s campaign finances. At the center of the investigation was his annual Corn Boilin’ fundraiser, a tradition started under his predecessor.
David Emadi, the executive director of the state commission, characterized the Corn Boilin’ as “effectively his main fundraiser each year.” In addition to Warren’s re-election, the event raises $10,000 for the Youth Museum in Marietta each year.
In the consent order, Warren acknowledges that county staff essentially assisted with his re-election effort during work hours by organizing and facilitating the event.
Such work included sending emails during work hours on weekdays regarding organizing the Corn Boilin’, organizing photoshoots, and purchasing supplies like ice cream and soda.
Warren’s attorney, Doug Chalmers, said at the hearing the violations could be attributed to the “very unusual nature” of the Corn Boilin’, which began in the 1990s.
“I think some of the employees in the sheriff’s office became confused about what they could and could not do during office hours,” he said.
One of the commissioners asked Emadi whether he had tallied the amount of misappropriated money.
Emadi said his staff originally thought it to be around $19,000. Subsequent work found it to be much lower.
“We didn’t go through the process of nitpicking every $5 receipt,” he said. “Mr. Chalmers agrees, it’s not worth fighting over whether it’s $3,000 or $4,100 when we agree that the large chunk comes from using the public agency.”
The commission first became aware of potential violations during a “random, regular audit of select officials in Cobb County,” Emadi said.
Among the other stipulations within the consent order are that the sheriff’s campaign “come into the 21st century with bookkeeping,” in Emadi’s words, and a training session for the sheriff’s employees.
Warren’s campaign, Chalmers said, has “gone to pains now to revise the way they are conducting (its) operations and I do believe the disclosure reports going forward will be clean and correct, and we look forward to the training session with the commission staff.”
We have ourselves a sheriff who is obsessed with college cheerleaders and now also, sounds like it's sign sealed and delivered, he has apparently admitted to exploiting youth center for personal gain while also converting our public resources to personal use? Am I misreading something? If not, wow! This guy needs to resign before he further embarrasses Cobb County. What a disaster.
What a weak allegation. Warren used employees during work time to help out the "corn boilin" which benefits kids. This same allegation could be used thousands of time across Georgia when employees help out the boss on a personal project. Warren in 2020!!!!
