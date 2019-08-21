MARIETTA — With 27 years of service in the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office behind her, Sonya Allen takes over as chief deputy Friday, to help Sheriff Neil Warren serve the community as his second in command.
Allen was officially sworn in by Cobb Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole on Wednesday morning, alongside her parents, Dudley and Gwendolyn Allen, and in front of more than 100 colleagues, superiors, family members, friends and sorority sisters.
“I have no idea what the qualifications are to be the chief deputy of Cobb County, I have zero clue, but after almost 17 years of being a judge I do know character, and when I talk about Sonya Allen, I see character,” Judge Poole told the crowd gathered inside the Superior Court’s ceremonial courtroom. “She has leadership skills, she’s trusted, she’s loyal and she knows her job. She’s taken care of me and my brother and sister judges for years in the courtroom and now she will continue to take care of all of us as she goes into the No. 2 position in the office, and I’m very proud and honored to be able to do this.”
Retiring Chief Deputy Milton Beck leaves the job Friday, having announced his departure from the office earlier this year.
After giving a speech about Allen during the ceremony, and joking that only 10 people attended his swearing-in six years ago, Beck handed her his badge.
“You’re not here by chance,” he told her. “You have all the tools — your personality and leadership skills.”
Sheriff Warren said Allen was a “chip off the old block,” citing her mother’s tenure as a probation officer, and a clear choice to replace Beck.
“It doesn’t matter what the task was, she achieved it and conquered it, working undercover in a sting operation while putting herself through law school on weekends and at night, she always rose to the occasion,” Warren said. “I can think of no other person than Sonya to help me lead the next generation of law enforcement here in Cobb County.”
In acknowledging her new role, Allen thanked her family, friends and the many men and women of Cobb’s law enforcement and judicial communities who helped her along the way.
“I’m grateful and humbled by this appointment, it means a lot to me," she said. “This position is a tremendous position of responsibility and following Chief Beck is going to be a tremendous thing to do, he has some very large shoes to fill.”
Allen said she “didn’t really know anything” as a recruit deputy starting in the sheriff’s office and so followed Beck, her partner in crime-fighting.
“He was like a big brother to me, always telling me what I was doing wrong,” she said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.
Allen recited from Bible verse Hebrews 12:11 about discipline and overcoming hardships in her speech, citing the important life lessons she has learned as a single mother.
“I know I’m very blessed,” she said.
Customized cookies adorned with Allen’s name and well wishes in addition to the sheriff’s office logo were served alongside cake, fried chicken and finger sandwiches in a post-ceremony reception at the sheriff’s office, where her father told the MDJ of his delight in her promotion.
"I’m very proud," he said. "She’s done well."
During her tenure at the sheriff’s office, Allen has worked in the narcotics, field operations, fugitive and detention units, as well as in court services, criminal investigations and internal affairs.
She vacates a role in the sheriff’s executive office, where she has overseen legal, legislative, budgeting and contractual services for the agency.
“She has been an excellent role model for accountability, public service and community engagement,” Sheriff Warren said in July when announcing her appointment.
A Kennesaw resident, Allen grew up in east Cobb and graduated from Sprayberry High School in 1987 before obtaining a Bachelor's of Science in 1991 from the University of West Georgia and later her Juris Doctorate in 1999 from John Marshall Law School.
Allen is a member of the state and county bar and has completed the Cobb Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Cobb and Honorary Commanders programs.
She is a leader of the Cobb Youth Leadership Program, is active in her home community as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and a gymnastics judge for the Georgia High School Association.
