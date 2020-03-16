The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday evening it had no reported cases of Covid-19 in its facilities.
"We are committed to doing our part by working with the Cobb/Douglas Public Health Department and Wellstar Health Systems while closely following their recommendations to ensure the health and well-being for our staff and inmates. We have no reported cases of Covid-19 in our facilities at this time," Glenn Daniel, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said in a news release.
Daniel said increased attention has been placed on the screening process of those individuals brought to the county jail with a more in-depth questioning of past travels and health concerns prior to their incarceration. He called that a fluid process that will change as the office receives updates about the virus.
The office has also extended the transition time between intake and cell assignments to 14 days to allow for enhanced observation for symptoms of Covid-19.
"We are looking closely at our visitation process and how it can be modified during this time so as to minimize the possibility of passing the virus," Daniel said.
"We are also assessing access to public lobbies and face to face transactions. Plans are in place that, if needed, we can open a temporary housing unit for Sheriff’s Office staff to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus between work and home."
The sheriff's office is working closely with the judicial staff and partner law enforcement agencies regarding the processing of warrants and orders from the court, to include evictions, restraining orders and other orders in areas that might increase person to person contact. The office is also actively working with Cobb Information Services in exploring options available to facilitate remote work duties, when appropriate, from home, Daniel said.
Earlier today Sheriff Neil Warren sent out an email to all staff supporting and praising them for the job they are doing and to let them know that they are making a positive difference during this trying time in the community. Warren and his command staff are having regular daily discussions and continue to make the necessary adjustments when needed to ensure the overall best health and safety of the staff and those in their care, Daniel said.
Daniel said Warren closed his email with "We are committed with everyone to fight the spread of Covid-19 in our community. God bless you all and God bless America!"
Daniel advised monitoring the office's website found at www.cobbsheriff.org and social media, along the county government websites and social media for any changes.
