A Cobb inmate added two charges and a $7,500 bond to his criminal record when he physically resisted a sheriff’s deputy, causing the deputy’s shoulder to dislocate, a warrant alleges.
Makhi Kario Goodwin, 20, of Union City, refused to move to the back of his cell when asked to by a sheriff’s deputy inside the Cobb jail around 2 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, authorities said.
When the deputy “assisted” Goodwin in moving to the back of his cell, the inmate resisted, according to a Jan. 6 warrant.
“Due to inmate Goodwin physically resisting my attempts to gain control, my left shoulder dislocated, causing my left arm to become immobile,” the deputy wrote in the warrant. “I had to be taken to Kennestone Hospital for further treatment.”
Goodwin was asked to move to the back of his cell so his cellmate could enter, the deputy said.
In relation to the Dec. 29 incident, Goodwin was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery against an officer and obstructing an officer, records show.
On those charges, Goodwin is subject to a $7,500 bond order.
He also faces five other felonies and six misdemeanors for trespass, terroristic threats, possessing illegal drugs, theft, and weapons-related charges, his jail record shows.
On those charges Goodwin is subject to three other bond orders, totaling $30,000.
Goodwin has been in custody at the Cobb jail for 81 days since his arrest by Cobb police in Kennesaw on the afternoon of Oct. 21, 2019, per his record.
