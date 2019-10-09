If you get a call from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office about jury duty, hang up. It’s a scam.
“We do not contact you by phone in reference to any warrant or jury summons,” said sheriff’s office spokesman Glenn Daniel. “Please do not give any personal information to these callers.”
Daniel said the department has gotten multiple complaints about this new scam, in which the perpetrators pose as Cobb Sheriff Department employees calling about jury duty.
The calls show up as local numbers, but the callers are actually seeking personal information.
“Simply hang up on them and if possible block the number,” Daniel said. “If you have or think you have been scammed, please contact us here at the sheriff’s office at 770-499-4725.”
