A woman died in custody Friday at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to a statement from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
The woman, who has not been publicly identified, died "seemingly of natural causes," according to Glenn Daniel, sheriff's office spokesman.
Sheriff's office representatives are attempting to contact her family, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.
"As is always the case with ongoing investigations no further comment will be forthcoming at this time pending the report of the medical examiner and toxicology tests," Daniel said in the statement.
The death comes as activists and other community members have raised concerns about the number of people who have died in custody. Sheriff Neil Warren recently hired a law firm to investigate conditions at the jail.
At least 49 inmates have died under Warren's custody since he became sheriff in 2003, including eight since December 2018.
