Austell — Repeating a now common refrain, newly elected Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens declared a “new era” for the office moments after introducing his 20-member command staff Wednesday evening.
Owens, a Democrat and former Cobb County Police Department major, defeated longtime Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren, a Republican, in the Nov. 3 election.
Owens’ office said it was the first time a public ceremony had been held for the swearing-in of command staff. All 20 members took their oath en masse at the county’s brand new Public Safety Training Center off East-West Connector in Austell.
“He’s brought in a lot of different individuals from different agencies (such as) military, other law enforcement agencies,” said Maj. Steve Gaynor, head of the local Fraternal Order of Police and a member of Owens’ command staff who heads community engagement. “We have a retired Marietta commander. There’s a retired trooper. There’s a couple military guys, there’s a couple folks (from the police department). … They’re just able to bring a new vision, a new view.”
Owens said much the same during brief remarks before and after the command staff took their oath.
“We have a well-rounded group to lead this office into the future,” he said. “The sheriff’s office will never be like it used to be. It’s not because it’s bad that way, it’s just because I’m doing something different.”
During the ceremony, Owens promoted the detention center’s acting commander, Lt. Col. Temetris Atkins, to colonel. Owens said Atkins would continue leading the detention center going forward.
Members of the command staff are:
Chief Deputy Rhonda Anderson♦
♦ Col. Temetris Atkins, Detention Center
♦ Maj. Stacey Baines, Detention Center — Shift Major
♦ Maj. Elisha Brown, Training
♦ Maj. Braxton Cotton, Executive Staff
♦ Col. David Gallmon, Investigations
♦ Maj. Steven Gaynor, Community Engagement
♦ Maj. Thomas E. Hayes, Detention Center — Support Major
♦ Maj. David Hilsman, Investigation
♦ Lt. Col. Clifford Kelker, Investigations
♦ Lt. Col. Ryan Mehling, Field Operations
♦ Lt. Col. Dewayne Morris, Administration
♦ Col. Nathanial Nation, Field Operations
♦ Maj. James Petrie, Operations and Courts
♦ Maj. Marvin Prince, Internal Affairs
♦ Lt. Col. Rebecka Westenberger, Detention Center
♦ Maj. Michael A. Williams, Detention Center — Support Major
♦ Maj. Michael L. Williams, Detention Center — Field Operations
♦ Maj. Larry White, Executive Staff
♦ Col. Eric Yeager, Investigations
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.