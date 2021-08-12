MARIETTA — With his command staff and members of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta by his side, Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens touted Thursday a new program he says will help inmates reenter society when they leave his custody.
The Young Fathers program, intended to provide job training and counseling for incarcerated fathers, debuted two of its first graduates at the county jail. Caleb Leon and Joel Medina received certificates of their training.
Medina, 26, and Leon, 22, are both incarcerated while they await indictment, court records show. Medina faces allegations including weapons and drug possession, theft, and battery; Leon is charged with several traffic violations and possessing a firearm.
They completed classes three days a week for four weeks, said Maj. Larry White, who helped organize the program. Classes ranged from career training, to parenting tips, to personal development and anger management.
“This is, like, a godsend. It’s a blessing,” said Medina, who hails from Philadelphia and is hoping to return to his family there when he resolves his criminal case. The program, he said, spurred an interest in learning a vocational trade, teaching him “how to reevaluate myself and maybe look a little bit deeper. And know that there’s more options than what I’m used to.”
Leon is a Georgia native and wants to go into HVAC work when he gets out, with an eye toward one day starting his own business. And he had a message for his young daughter.
“I want her to know that she’s really pretty, and smart, and growing really fast,” he said, cracking a smile behind his face mask.
Owens called the program a “home run,” saying, “I think this program is going to allow us to … keep that commitment to our community, to have everyone coming out better than the way they came in.”
The program is supported in part by the federal Department of Justice. While Owens and Nancy Flake Johnson, head of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, said the classes will be a leg up for the graduates when they are out of custody, their completion of the program does not have any bearing on their time in custody.
“It is heartening to see our young men tap into their talents and their purpose,” Johnson said. “We hope they know that the relationship with the Urban League will not end when they are released. We will be here for them throughout their lives.”
