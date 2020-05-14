Cobb County inmates can now interact with their lawyers remotely online, according to Sheriff Neil Warren, freeing attorneys to consult without having to visit the jail.
Warren’s office issued a press release Thursday announcing the implementation of “remote access visitation” between attorneys and their clients being held in custody at the Cobb adult detention center.
“Since I became sheriff it has been a goal to continually work with the judicial community to expedite the process between attorneys and their clients,” Warren said. “This remote access will allow safe and effective communication to take place and will hopefully be a benefit to all involved.”
Per the sheriff’s office, attorneys can use any device with internet access to conduct their client visits at no cost, although strict guidelines must be followed.
“Attorneys must be a member of the State Bar of Georgia, and be approved as a professional guest to take advantage of this new free system,” the sheriff’s office stated. “The CCSO will continue to look for ways to improve all aspects of the detention center functions to better serve the citizens of Cobb County in both an efficient and cost-effective manner.”
Glenn Daniel, sheriff’s office spokesman, said there are several options for attorneys to consult with inmates at the county jail, including a private attorney booth for consultation on site, where attorneys and inmates are face to face and separated by a glass partition.
The sheriff’s office also allows video visitation where an attorney enters a private booth at the jail visitation center and communicates with an inmate who is in a private booth in the housing area, which is similar to Skype, Daniel said.
The new remote video visitation allows this to occur while the attorney is using any internet device, no matter where they are, he explained.
“The only difference is the attorney can now visit from a personal computer or smart device without having to come to the visitation center,” Daniel said. “Sheriff Warren directed our vendor earlier this year to develop this option to increase accessibility for attorneys. Inmates still have the same ability to telephone their attorneys or contact them via U.S. mail.”
