Cobb Sheriff-elect Craig Owens and others attending a sheriff’s school in Pine Mountain tested positive for the coronavirus.
Owens and Fulton County Sheriff-elect Patrick Labat announced their test results in a joint statement Wednesday evening. Gwinnett County Sheriff-elect Keybo Taylor announced his own positive test Tuesday.
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox and others attending the school are awaiting test results, according to the statement.
Owens said he is self-isolating at home and has postponed his Dec. 15 swearing-in ceremony.
“In the future, we request that the (Georgia Sheriff’s Association) require individuals to have tested negative for the virus before attending GSA events,” Owens, Labat and Maddox said in their joint statement.
Owens defeated incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren in the Nov. 3 election.
