Two of the Democratic candidates for Cobb sheriff believe the relationship between the sheriff's office and the community it serves is broken.
And while both men said they are the ones to restore the county's trust, they differ on when they believe that goal can be achieved.
James Herndon, a former sergeant with the Cobb Sheriff's Office, and Craig Owens, a major in the Cobb Police Department, took part in an online debate Friday hosted by the Cobb Ministerial Alliance.
A third Democratic candidate, Gregory Gilstrap, a police officer with Carver College Police Department, did not participate.
Voters will choose one of the candidates during the June 9 primary to challenge incumbent Sheriff Neil Warren, a Republican, in November's general election.
After discussing the case surrounding a white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger in south Georgia, Herndon said Friday trust between law enforcement and the community would have to be earned.
"It's like trying to move a mountain. I cannot move that mountain, we will not get rid of systematic racism in my lifetime. Probably not my children's lifetime. But we've got to chip away at that mountain, we have to constantly keep chipping away," he said. "I'm not gonna sit for this whole 'we can't do anything' stuff. ... You do what you can, where you can, and the sheriff has a lot of power to do things for this community to really heal."
Owens, meanwhile, believed he could regain the community's trust more quickly.
"You know the saying goes, a past performance is a clear indicator of future performance. If you've earned the trust of the community in which you serve and you want to be the next sheriff, I think it'd be easy to transition to because you've earned that trust," he said. "So I think we can earn that trust and get it back quickly if people already believe that you would do that, you will bring truth, trust and transparency forth."
To do that, Owens went on, the sheriff's department needs to change the culture of how law enforcement "does business."
"As a sheriff, you know, it's my responsibility as a chief law enforcement officer of the county to go out and talk to every chief of police, have a working relationship with them. Build that bridge with them, have conversations, let's talk about how we are policing in Cobb County," he said. "What can we do to do things different? What can we do to be more effective? Are we targeting certain individuals or certain groups? What can we do to make Cobb County the best?"
Herndon said the sheriff's office, which oversees the county jail, needs to remember those who are placed in its custody are people.
"This is somebody's son. This is somebody's daughter. This is somebody's baby. This is somebody's whole world. And we leave the human element out. We've got to remember, (as sheriff) that my job is to take care of these people, good, bad or otherwise and send them back out in the community."
Other topics discussed during the debate included how inmates with mental health issues are treated at the jail, and the number of deaths that have occurred there under the current sheriff's watch.
Forty-seven people have died while in custody of the sheriff’s office since Warren was appointed interim sheriff in December 2003, the MDJ reported in January. Referencing those deaths, Herndon said he "couldn't put into words how bad that is."
He said he would mandate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to always do an independent investigation when something like a death occurred.
Owens agreed.
"That's the only way to be fair and transparent. Have an outside agency come in -- the GBI -- do an investigation, report his findings back and then we act upon those findings," he said.
Both candidates were in unison that the sheriff's office needs to scrap its involvement in a federal immigration program where the sheriff's office partners with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Warren was the first in Georgia to enter into an agreement with the 287(g) ICE program.
"It is the most anti-American thing that I think law enforcement we do," Herndon said. "We will take a parent of an American citizen, children, and put those children in foster care and deport the parents ... the government does that over something as small as driving without a license."
Owens estimated $1,000 a month is spent enforcing the program.
"You know, we can take that resource, put it back in our community, bring in programs back to our community that can help us to where people that we were sworn to protect and serve," he said.
To view the entire debate, visit https://www.facebook.com/COBBclergy/videos/534388990548772/.
(2) comments
They will say anything to get elected.
So both of the candidates are okay with illegal aliens simply being let go after they have committed a crime in Cobb County??? BTW, the 287G program has money coming from the Federal Government under a grant that provides the officer's who work in that area, mainly in the jail. Obviously, the Democrat party just wants no one in jail and will, exactly, say anything to get elected. Oh and Neil Warren does meet, regularly, with the Chief's of Police of the 6 cities in Cobb County as well as the police at KSU and Chattahoochee Tech.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.