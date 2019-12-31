Warm shelter against frigid temperatures anticipated in Cobb is being offered to the county’s most vulnerable residents on New Year’s Eve.
MUST Ministries is opening its Loaves and Fishes Community Kitchen dining area, part of MUST’s complex on Elizabeth Church Road off Cobb Parkway in Marietta, to women and children from 8 p.m. Tuesday through the night.
“We want everyone to be safe and warm,” MUST's Vice President of Marketing Kaye Cagle said Tuesday.
Cagle said men needing shelter will be referred from MUST’s Elizabeth Church Road complex to a similar facility called The Extension, which has a men’s campus half a mile down the street.
Cobb’s temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing overnight Tuesday, due in part to clear skies, according to the National Weather Service. Westerly winds could gust up to 15 mph.
New Year’s Day is expected to be sunny in Cobb, with highs in the low 50s and slight westerly winds.
