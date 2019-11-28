Five Cobb County football teams will suit up Friday night with a chance to advance to next week’s state semifinals.
Marietta and McEachern will play in Class AAAAAAA, while Allatoona and Harrison will see action in Class AAAAAA. All four will play at home. Mount Paran Christian will represent the Class A private schools and will travel to play Holy Innocents’ at Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs.
Quarterback Harrison Bailey and the Marietta offense will try to get by Mill Creek in the first playoff game to be played at Northcutt Stadium after Thanksgiving since the 1996 season.
Jamil Burroughs and the McEachern defense will try to slow down a North Gwinnett squad that is playing as well as any team in the state.
The Allatoona defense will have its hands full as it takes on Coffee, which has scored 119 points over the last two weeks, while Harrison can improve to 13-0 if it can hold off Houston County, which seems to have found its way in the postseason after a 5-5 regular season.
Mount Paran will try to keep its Cinderella run through the playoffs going. The No. 23 seed of 24 teams in Class A Private, the Eagles have won two games on the road so far and will try to knock off undefeated Holy Innocents’.
