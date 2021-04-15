Cobb senior centers will reopen Monday, more than a year after they first closed in a bid to protect county residents most vulnerable to the coronavirus.
The announcement marks the second step in a phased reopening that saw three of the county’s seven senior centers reopen in October with limited hours and activities.
Sandee Panichi, deputy director of the senior services department, said the department has received many requests to reopen from seniors who have received their vaccine, adding that protocols meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus would still be in place.
“We’re really looking forward to our seniors returning to our centers,” she said. “I’m telling you, as much as they miss coming to the centers, we so miss them.”
On Monday, the county’s five multipurpose centers and two neighborhood centers will open and operate from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The centers will also add activities, including, but not limited to, billiards, table tennis, bridge, needlework and woodcarving, according to the county.
The multipurpose centers’ gyms will also reopen, but using the gym and participating in any senior center activities will still require advance registration, according to the county.
Coronavirus safety protocols are still in place. Visitors will still have to wear masks, except when exercising and submit to a temperature check and a health survey upon arrival. Water fountains and bottle refillers will remain closed.
Registration for spring classes will open May 3, and classes will begin May 10. A list of classes offered at the centers will be available on each center’s web page April 16. Registration for classes and all activities is only available by telephone or online.
Visit cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services for more information.
