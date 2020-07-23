Cobb County had 414 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record-high one-day increase since the pandemic started.
That brings Cobb's cumulative number of cases to 9,380, per the state Department of Public Health. The previous one-day record for new cases was July 10, when there were 339.
The county reported two new deaths as of Thursday, making Cobb's total death toll 276.
Hospitalizations in the county increased by 18, making that total reach 1,143.
Statewide, there were 4,286 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 156,588 cases and 25 deaths. A total of 3,360 people in Georgia have died. The state reports 16,353 hospitalizations, 431 of which were new Thursday. A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at cdc.gov.
Based on the Georgia Department of Public Health's published figures on their web site, the MDJ's calculations and figures are grossly in error.
