Parts of Cobb County had heavy rain Tuesday, and metro Atlanta in general saw rainfall that lasted for several hours.
Cobb saw a range of half an inch of rain to two and a half in the span of four hours, National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Martin told the MDJ.
The northern areas, and most of the county, saw lighter rain, about a half inch to an inch, while south Cobb, especially around Austell and Mableton, had two to two and a half inches of rainfall. Some areas may have had higher rainfall totals. The NWS forecast for Tuesday included rain continuing into the evening.
“The good news is that, as we head into Wednesday, rain chances are a good bit lower, so we won’t be impacted by that moisture from (Hurricane) Marco,” Martin said. “Tomorrow’s rain chance for Cobb tops out at around 20%. So it would be an isolated shower or storm rather than the persistent rain that we’ve seen.”
At the Fulton County airport near Mableton, the closest location where long-term climate data was available, 0.84 inches had fallen as of 4 p.m. The average rainfall over time for the date of Aug. 25 is 0.15 inches, per the NWS.
For Cobb and other parts of north Georgia, the NWS projects more thunderstorms the rest of the week, with isolated to scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday and scattered to numerous storms Friday through Monday.
In Smyrna, the weather caused wires and a tree to fall near Pat Mell Road. The road was closed off at Wells Drive Tuesday afternoon, Smyrna Police Department said on its Facebook page.
Martin said motorists should be especially careful in the rain.
“If you’re driving, if you can’t tell how deep water is over a road, don’t drive over it, if there’s any doubt,” she said.
Kennesaw Police Department also warned residents to drive carefully in the rain, after an accident on Cobb Parkway near Park Marine Boating Centers on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
“Please take extra precaution in the rain, everyone!” the department posted on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.