Sub-freezing temperatures brought a light snowfall Tuesday morning to parts of Cobb County, and there could be black ice in some areas Tuesday night as the cold weather is expected to continue.
Monday night, the National Weather Service issued a warning about patches of black ice overnight and in the early morning, causing delayed openings for the Cobb County government and Chattahoochee Technical College campuses, and the closure of Cobb County School District offices.
The NWS warned that black ice could still be there Tuesday afternoon and night on roads that are shaded.
A spokesperson for Cobb County said the county did not close any roads, though the Georgia Department of Transportation closed elevated express lanes in the morning in case of freezing.
Lows are expected to be in the low 20s Tuesday night, with wind chill in the teens, according to NWS.
