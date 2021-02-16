Light snowfall and icy roads did not cause any major wrecks in Cobb County as of Tuesday afternoon, but the National Weather Service warned conditions would remain dangerous for anyone driving on shaded roads into Wednesday morning.
Lows are expected to be in the low 20s Tuesday night, with wind chill in the teens, according to NWS. A bit of a warmup is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. But cold returns with lows expected in the low 20s on Friday and Saturday.
Sub-freezing temperatures brought a light snowfall Tuesday morning to parts of Cobb County. Monday night, the National Weather Service issued a warning about patches of black ice overnight and in the early morning, causing delayed openings for the Cobb County government and Chattahoochee Technical College campuses, and the closure of Cobb County School District offices.
The county did not close any roads, though the Georgia Department of Transportation closed elevated express lanes in the morning in case of freezing.
