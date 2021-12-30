Heavy rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning saw portions of south Cobb flooded.
Low-lying areas were waterlogged by overflowing creeks and saturated ground. Several flood warnings were issued throughout the day, and some drivers had to navigate standing water.
More rain is expected throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service said Thursday in the late afternoon, by which time the storms had moved south and east of Cobb County.
The NWS issued a flood watch and a hazardous weather warning for much of north Georgia, including Cobb, Thursday morning, in effect through the evening. Flood warnings were issued for Sweetwater Creek near Austell and Nickajack Creek near Mableton.
Creeks in Cobb could be seen running high Thursday. Some wooded areas and fields in the Austell area near Sweetwater Creek were underwater.
The city of Smyrna said Thursday morning that both northbound lanes of South Cobb Drive at Cooper Lake Road had been closed due to flooding.
Weekend forecast
Hazardous weather is expected to continue this weekend, with the National Weather Service advising residents to prepare if they live in flood prone areas. Residents are asked to monitor the forecast for flood warnings.
Excessive runoff may cause rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying, flood-prone or poor drainage areas to flood. Motorists are advised to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, the NWS said. Threats include gusty to damaging winds, periods of heavy rain and occasional lightning.
Matt Sena, a meteorologist at the Peachtree City NWS office, said another storm system will move through north Georgia this weekend, potentially bringing severe storms.
That system is likely to hit Cobb no earlier than Saturday afternoon, but more likely Saturday night, Sena said.
“The better chance for severe weather and heavy rain would probably be overnight Saturday night into the first half of the day on Sunday,” Sena said.
More flooding is expected since creeks and rivers will be running high already, and the ground will still be quite wet, Sena said.
Friday, however, could see scattered showers and other precipitation, but is expected to mostly be a break from the heavy rain.
Finally, on Monday morning, temperatures are expected to drop significantly. Lows could be in the mid-to-upper 20s. Any water remaining on roads could become icy.
“If there's any wet roads, and temperatures drop down … people need to be careful next Monday morning on their way to work,” Sena said.
