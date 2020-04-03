Cobb County's number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 422, including 20 deaths, per the latest report by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, there were 5,967 confirmed cases in Georgia, up from the 5,444 cases reported Thursday evening.
The state is reporting twice daily the latest tallies and information in regards to Georgia cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic, at midday and 7 p.m.
The number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus is now 198 in Georgia. On Thursday the death toll figures were 176 statewide and 17 in Cobb.
Cobb remains the county with the fourth highest number of cases in the state behind Fulton County with 910 cases; Dougherty, 607; and DeKalb, 483.
Of the 18 people who have died in Cobb as a result of the coronavirus, 13 had underlying health conditions, as reported by the state.
The people who have died in Cobb include:
- A 33-year-old male
- A 51-year-old male
- A 56-year-old male
- A 63-year-old female
- A 65-year-old male
- A 67-year-old female
- A 67-year-old male
- A 67-year-old male
- A 68-year-old male
- A 71-year-old male
- A 75-year-old male
- A 75-year-old female
- A 76-year-old male
- A 77-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 82-year-old male
- An 85-year-old female
- An 87-year-old male
- An 86-year-old male
- A man whose age was not reported
About 20.5% of confirmed cases have required hospitalization, according to Friday’s numbers. 3.3% have died.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus shot up to 5,443 Friday according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a 25% increase over Thursday’s number. Total cases climbed to 239,279.
Number of Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases (5,967) and deaths (198):
Fulton 910, 26
Dougherty 607, 30
Dekalb 483, 8
Cobb 422, 20
Gwinnett 353, 8
Clayton 206, 8
Bartow 159, 6
Carroll 147, 2
Henry 143, 3
Lee 123, 8
Cherokee 114, 5
Hall 81, 0
Floyd 79, 3
Douglas 78, 4
Rockdale 67, 2
Sumter 67, 4
Chatham 65, 3
Early 61, 1
Fayette 61, 4
Forsyth 61, 1
Clarke 59, 8
Houston 58, 5
Coweta 56, 2
Terrell 50, 2
Richmond 49, 1
Mitchell 46, 1
Paulding 46, 0
Colquitt 44, 3
Newton 42, 1
Bibb 34, 1
Tift 34, 0
Columbia 33, 0
Worth 33, 1
Lowndes 32, 1
Muscogee 31, 0
Troup 30, 1
Thomas 26, 0
Crisp 24, 0
Glynn 23, 0
Spalding 23, 1
Barrow 22, 2
Gordon 21, 2
Oconee 21, 0
Polk 18, 0
Ware 17, 3
Decatur 16, 0
Pierce 16, 0
Walton 16, 0
Bryan 15, 1
Coffee 15, 0
Laurens 15, 0
Whitfield 15, 1
Dawson 13, 0
Jackson 13, 0
Dooly 12, 0
Greene 12, 0
Turner 12, 0
Baldwin 11, 1
Calhoun 11, 1
Miller 11, 0
Randolph 11, 0
Haralson 10, 0
Meriwether 10, 0
Peach 10, 1
Butts 9, 0
Liberty 9, 0
Pickens 9, 1
Burke 8, 0
Fannin 8, 0
Seminole 8, 0
Upson 8, 0
Clay 7, 0
Lumpkin 7, 0
Madison 7, 1
Monroe 7, 0
Murray 7, 0
Bacon 6, 0
Camden 6, 0
Catoosa 6, 0
Effingham 6, 0
Harris 6, 0
Irwin 6, 0
Jones 6, 0
Lamar 6, 0
Appling 5, 0
Brooks 5, 0
Bulloch 5, 0
Dodge 5, 0
Franklin 5, 0
Lincoln 5, 0
Mcduffie 5, 1
Pulaski 5, 0
Schley 5, 0
Stephens 5, 0
Toombs 5, 1
Washington 5, 0
Baker 4, 1
Pike 4, 0
Warren 4, 0
Banks 3, 0
Ben Hill 3, 0
Berrien 3, 0
Chattooga 3, 0
Grady 3, 0
Hart 3, 0
Talbot 3, 0
Tattnall 3, 0
Walker 3, 0
White 3, 0
Wilkes 3, 0
Chattahoochee 2, 0
Clinch 2, 0
Habersham 2, 0
Heard 2, 1
Jasper 2, 0
Jefferson 2, 0
Jenkins 2, 0
Macon 2, 0
Mcintosh 2, 0
Morgan 2, 0
Putnam 2, 0
Rabun 2, 0
Screven 2, 0
Taylor 2, 0
Telfair 2, 0
Twiggs 2, 0
Bleckley 1, 0
Candler 1, 0
Charlton 1, 0
Cook 1, 0
Dade 1, 1
Elbert 1, 0
Emanuel 1, 0
Gilmer 1, 0
Johnson 1, 0
Lanier 1, 0
Long 1, 0
Marion 1, 0
Oglethorpe 1, 1
Quitman 1, 0
Stewart 1, 0
Towns 1, 0
Union 1, 0
Webster 1, 0
Wheeler 1, 0
Wilcox 1, 0
Wilkinson 1, 0
Unknown 264, 4
