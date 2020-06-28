On Sunday, Cobb County had 81 more confirmed coronavirus cases than were reported Saturday, per the state Department of Public Health.
Since Cobb began reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases in March, 4,607 people have tested positive.
The latest report follows a recent rise in new cases over the last week. On Tuesday, there were 165 new cases from the day before. The highest one-day increase before that was 118 on May 6.
A total of 240 people in Cobb have died of the virus, one more than was reported Saturday.
There have been 848 reported hospitalizations in the county, per the state's website.
Of COVID-19 tests completed at Jim Miller Park, 5.63% had positive results as of Friday, according to Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Cobb remains fourth among Georgia’s 159 counties in terms of the number of cumulative confirmed cases, trailing Gwinnett (7,685), Fulton (6,610) and DeKalb (5,448).
Statewide, the number of positive cases was 77,210. The state reported 2,778 Georgians had died, making Georgia’s fatality rate from the virus about 3.6%.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on its website Sunday that 2,504,175 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, and 125,484 had died. The national death rate based on these figures is about 5.01%. The CDC says 40 states or other jurisdictions have reported more than 10,000 cases of COVID-19.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov. For the full CDC report, visit www.cdc.gov.
For a Cobb and Douglas Public Health report that includes data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, visit bit.ly/2Nj3xs9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.