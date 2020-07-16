The latest numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Thursday showed Cobb County had 141 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two deaths related to the virus caused by the novel coronavirus.
Thursday’s data showed the county’s cumulative number of cases rose to 7,713. Cobb has also seen a total of 258 deaths and 1,045 new hospitalizations, a change of 21 since Wednesday.
Statewide, the DPH reported 3,441 new cases Thursday, bringing Georgia’s total to 131,275. The state also saw an increase of 13 deaths and 244 hospitalizations from the day before.
A Cobb & Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report. For the CDC’s full report, visit www.cdc.gov.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.