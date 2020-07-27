Cobb County had 120 new cases of the coronavirus Monday since the previous day, bringing the county’s total infections since the count began to 10,240, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
One person in Cobb had died due to the virus since Sunday, bringing the county’s total death toll to 288. Cobb has had 1,197 people hospitalized from COVID-19, one more than Sunday.
Statewide, there were 2,890 new cases, making the state’s cumulative number 170,843. Eleven people were reported to have died Monday, and there have been a total of 3,509 Georgia deaths. There were 47 new hospitalizations across Georgia, with a total of 17,138 since the state began releasing daily status reports March 12.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
