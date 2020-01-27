In 2017, 118 Cobb residents died of opioid overdoses, the highest of any county in Georgia, according to the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Department. The same year, there were over 600 Cobb residents who suffered opioid-involved hospitalizations and ER visits, the second-highest rate in the state. To help end the crisis, county leadership is looking north, and to local community leaders.
On Monday, the Cobb County government and the health department hosted the first meeting of the Cobb Opioid Forum, where over 80 members of the community gathered to find solutions to opioid overdoses in Cobb County.
Their approach is based on a model created in Erie County, New York, which is in the northwest of that state and includes the city of Buffalo. The plan is to create seven committees with specific focuses, which will meet regularly to plan and implement new strategies for fighting opioid deaths, said Dennis Thayer, deputy director of emergency preparedness and response with Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Thayer was one of a delegation of Cobb representatives who traveled to Erie in November to study their approach.
The committees established Monday focus on hospitals and emergency centers; family and those personally effected; community education and prevention; naloxone access; assessment, treatment and recovery; law enforcement and judicial and opioid providers.
Thayer said Erie County’s program began in mid-2016, when experts forecasted 500 deaths in the county by the end of that year.
After the roll-out, the actual number turned out to be 305, and as of November, 2019, Erie County had only experienced 78 opioid deaths, Thayer said.
“You can’t argue with those numbers,” he said. “I’d like to see another community put those numbers up, or the same percentages. That’s huge. That’s big. So my personal goal is two years from now, there’s another community having this same meeting because they’ve been hearing about us, and we have numbers like this.”
Dr. Janet Memark, district health director for Cobb and Douglas Public Health, said some recent data indicate the number of deaths may be slowing down nationally, but she believes the Erie approach will work in Cobb County.
“So I think we're going to see some decline, just naturally from national data, but I also feel like we can get it down, too,” she said. “You can't do anything to zero, but I think we're going to achieve substantial decline if we get everybody on the right page.”
She said that’s because the model treats the crisis as a whole rather than attacking individual symptoms.
“The Erie County model looked at the whole spectrum of it, so you're looking from the beginning, the prescribing, education, all the way through to treatment and recovery and getting everybody involved, so drug court’s involved, getting the rehab centers involved, making sure doctors are involved, so everybody's involved. So I think that's one of the best models you can use to actually make a big impact on something, and we really want to make sure that we bring our deaths down as low as absolutely possible.”
Memark said the idea was the brainchild of Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, who also sits on the county board of health.
One attendee, Tyler Driver, executive director of the Extension, a treatment center in Marietta, said he is heartened by the new approach. Driver has been with the extension for over 30 years.
“This has not happened before, and I can tell you, I’m not sure we’ve ever had a chairman who has cared enough to make this happen before,” he said.
Driver sat with the committee dealing with opioid providers.
“It’s the same thing that brings me to work every day. It’s not because there’s a problem, it’s because there’s a solution, and that solution can be found in this room. We have a lot of good energy, a lot of people determined to make this about the solution, not the problem.”
The Erie project is funded largely through grants and partially through the Erie County Commission, Thayer said. Funding has not been defined for Cobb’s programs, but could be similar.
“Some things can be done that are very easy to do, that don't cost anything, but those things will get done as quickly as we can get them done,” Thayer said. “And then there's items that are going to cost money, and that's where we take time to go search for grant money or we'll go back to the commission to seek funding, start searching out and getting creative working to find funding.”
John Houser, director of emergency preparedness and response for the health department, said the goal of the first meeting was to let the committee members get to know each other and plan out their goals, strategies and meeting dates. He said he’s happy with the 80-plus attendees, but hopes to see more people seek out a role soon.
“One of the goals today is more of a networking of this group, and hopefully we’ll see more people getting involved in this,” he said. “One of the things that you heard today was asking the people that are in the room if they know others in the community that would be a fit to assist us with this, then we asked them to invite them also, because this is not just a Cobb County government and Cobb and Douglas Public Health initiative, this is a Cobb County initiative.”
For more information or to inquire about joining a committee, contact cobbopioidtaskforce@dph.ga.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.