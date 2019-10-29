MARIETTA — Cobb's transportation department received commissioners' blessing to pursue a state grant that would help pay for an $4 million trail along the Chattahoochee River.
The proposed Chattahoochee River Trail is a small part of larger projects that re-imagine the way people in the county and region get around and interact with the river. It is one of eight priority projects detailed in the county's Greenways and Trails Master Plan. It's also part of the larger Chattahoochee RiverLands project, a collaboration between the county, the city of Atlanta, the Atlanta Regional Commission and the Trust of Public Lands.
The state grant would fund a portion following 1.5 miles of county-owned property beginning at Mableton Parkway and ending near Veterans Memorial Highway. if all goes according to plan, it will open in the fall of 2022, according to Eric Meyer, Cobb DOT's planning division manager.
"We jokingly call this 'Cobb Beach,'" Meyer said while standing on a patch of sand at the confluence of the river and Nickajack Creek one recent afternoon.
"Up to 20 years ago, this stretch of the river was an open sewer" due to industrial effluent, he explained. A long period of recovery has seen the return of wildlife and recreation, including fishing and canoeing.
"You can see by the uses along the river, with it being more industrial, it was less viewed as a recreational asset," said south Cobb commissioner Lisa Cupid, who added that the trail is indicative of the change and growth her district has seen.
"While the district is known for having more of those industrial uses and those undesirable uses, you can see there have been purposeful attempts to change the trajectory of the area."
In September, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced a call for projects that would be funded under the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program. In a 5-0 vote, the Cobb Board of Commissioners approved the transportation department's grant application, a DNR requirement.
According to a county estimate, the project will cost $4 million. $3 million would come from the state; the remaining $1 million would come from the 2016 SPLOST Transportation Improvements Program.
According to the master plan, "This project could help transform an underutilized resource and enable visitors to catch rare glimpses of the river, provide opportunities for complementary economic development and would support the larger vision of regional trail connectivity along the river."
The first 1.5-mile phase will connect to the six-mile Mableton Parkway Trail, which, once completed, will itself connect to the Silver Comet Trail.
The full, three-mile trail would cross the river near I-285 and connect with the planned Proctor Creek Greenway, a trail that would run from the river down to the Bankhead MARTA Station at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.
Meanwhile, plans for the 100-mile Chattahoochee RiverLands project are scheduled to be completed in 2020. the organizations behind the project will seek feedback at a public forum this Saturday, at the C.T. Martin Natatorium in Atlanta. Details can be found at https://chattahoocheeriverlands.com/stories/events/upcoming-public-forum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.