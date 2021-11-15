Cobb commissioners are expected to vote on three resolutions Thursday expressing the county’s support for grant requests to fund a series of transportation improvement projects.
Two of the projects come at the behest of Cobb’s largest community improvement districts (CIDs) — the widening of the Big Shanty Connector in Kennesaw, requested by the Town Center CID, and the Cumberland CID’s efforts to redesign the Paces Mill area of the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
The third project will be a slate of safety improvements along South Cobb Drive, between Windy Hill Road and Concord Road in Smyrna.
All told, the projects total over $73 million in transportation infrastructure spending.
The county is seeking to help secure funding from the Atlanta Regional Commission’s (ARC) Transportation Improvement Program. The ARC has previously helped make millions available for Cobb transportation projects including bus rehabilitation and road widening, per the organization’s project database.
The Town Center project focuses on the last roughly half mile of Big Shanty Road between Chastain Meadows Parkway and Bells Ferry Road. In spite of the success of the road since its construction in 2012, Cobb DOT Drew Raessler wrote in an agenda item, widening of the road is needed to accommodate increased traffic in the area.
In Cumberland, the requested grants are to support a series of transit improvements backed by the CID. The first is a top-to-bottom facelift of the Paces Mill access area, located alongside the river near the Cobb Parkway bridge. The CID unveiled renderings of the new design earlier this year and said the new visitor facilities and improved river access will give the area a more high-toned look and feel.
The CID has enthusiastically lobbied local, state and federal officials for funding on the Paces Mill project, as well as the forthcoming Cumberland Sweep — a multi-use trail traversing the Battery and surrounding area for pedestrians, cyclists, and an autonomous shuttle.
The final Cumberland-area project is a planned pedestrian bridge spanning Cobb Parkway, connecting Smyrna with the Battery just north of I-285.
The only undertaking not backed by a CID is the South Cobb Drive improvements. Past studies of the area, Raessler wrote, have shown the area to be a problem spot for crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.
To correct that, the 1.5 mile stretch of roadway will be overhauled with a raised, landscaped median. Another median between lanes will separate local traffic from through traffic, with multi-use paths being installed on either side of the roadway for pedestrians.
Smyrna has already committed significant funding to the project. Nearly $12.3 million of its 2022 SPLOST package will be divided between improvements to South Cobb Drive and the city’s downtown.
