More than 100 Cobb residents have had their old arrest records restricted from public view as a result of a new initiative led by Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Cobb Solicitor General Barry Morgan.
The district attorney and solicitor general offices organized an expungement event where eligible residents were helped through the process of applying for their minor criminal records to be sealed from potential employers and other members of the public.
“On Feb. 29, applicants who had pre-registered and were eligible for record restriction gathered at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell to claim copies of their newly restricted records and orders sealing court records,” Holmes’ office stated in a press release Thursday.
Georgia law generally allows people who were arrested but not convicted to have records of that arrest restricted and sealed, according to the Cobb DA’s office.
“Public records of an arrest can hinder people from obtaining employment, housing, or other resources and thereby being a productive member of the community,” the DA’s press release said.
Of the locals who successfully had records sealed, 55 had felony arrests, according to Holmes’ office, which handled those cases.
“I found it to be a great success,” Holmes said. “We wanted to make sure that this was an opportunity that, while putting public safety first, we also help people leap into new and hopefully better futures.”
The solicitor general’s office approved 46 applications involving misdemeanor arrests.
“Justice goes through all aspects of our criminal justice system,” Morgan said. “There are many people from many different backgrounds that need this service.”
Other applicants, who for various reasons were not eligible for record restriction, were able to speak with attorneys and representatives of the Georgia Justice Project to hear about possible options, the Cobb DA’s office said.
Handing out newly restricted records to applicants at the Feb. 29 event was John Pursley, chief assistant district attorney, who said he had not anticipated the emotional response.
“Several people cried,” he said. “One woman actually jumped up and down with joy.”
Cal Burlock had misdemeanor traffic charges restricted during the event, describing the county’s effort to help people with old and minor arrest records as “extremely important.”
“You can’t live freely, in pursuit of life, liberty, property and happiness hampered by old charges,” Burlock said in the news release.
There was also a job fair and resource expo held in conjunction with the record restriction event, which comprised two dozen employers.
The next record restriction event is being planned for June 27 at the Cobb Civic Center, sponsored in part by Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, the DA’s office said.
Pre-registration will be required, but the application window is not yet open. Watch www.cobbrestore360.org for updates.
A recent study by a New York law firm ranked American states in regards to how easy or difficult it is to have criminal records expunged, finding Georgia the second easiest state after Wisconsin.
Rosenblum Law used a hypothetical case of a person arrested on a shoplifting misdemeanor, with no prior offenses or other aggravating factors. In Georgia this case could be restricted for no more than a $50 fee without a waiting time, the firm concluded, with the same scenario costing more and taking up to 10 years in the most difficult states.
