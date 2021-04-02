The Cobb chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host a rally Saturday at Marietta’s Glover Park in support of the Asian-American Pacific Islander community and other victims of hate crime.
March 16, Cherokee’s Robert Aaron Long shot and killed eight people, six of them Asian women, at three spas across metro Atlanta. The shootings sparked a national conversation over discrimination faced by Asian Americans in the United States.
“Although the recent display of white supremacy is not new, we cannot be complicit by being silent or absent,” Cobb SCLC President Ben Williams said in a news release. “We plan to show our support on the eve of the 53rd Anniversary of one of the more notable and heinous hate crimes, the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. ... Given the current events from which none of us can deny nor escape, the imperative that compels us to turn to each other is more pronounced today than ever. Our individual salvation, in part, is dependent upon what action we take in this dark hour.”
The rally is noon Saturday. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
