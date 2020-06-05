The Cobb County School District says its target date for graduation ceremonies in-person is late July, which will hopefully allow enough time for public health guidelines to permit students and families to attend.
The district announced Monday that in-person graduation ceremonies would be held, but only students would be allowed — family and others would have to watch via livestream. For now, that decision stands.
On Friday, the district updated its initial announcement, saying staff are working with health officials to consider "every option to allow parents and graduates to celebrate together."
"As of today, Friday, June 5th, strict guidance from state and local public health officials, which is specific to Cobb County, allows for a ceremony with graduates only in attendance," the announcement said.
According to the district, public health recommendations for Cobb County graduation ceremonies include:
- Observing strict social distancing guidelines as defined by Gov. Brian Kemp's most recent executive order
- Performing temperature checks and symptom screenings of all attendees
- Recommending all attendees wear face masks
- Providing multiple hand hygiene stations
Once confirmed, graduation information for both graduates and parents will be provided including:
- Schedules
- Directions to the venues
- Graduate arrival, parking, and entry instructions
- Video players for the live stream
To stay up-to-date with announcements from individual high schools visit, www.cobbk12.org/graduation.
For information from the district related to COVID-19, visit www.cobbk12.org/covid.
