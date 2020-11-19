MARIETTA — Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale does not intend to stop in-person instruction, though the county has seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases and public health officials warn of further spread around the holidays.
“We’re not looking to take the entire district to virtual learning,” the superintendent said at a school board work session Thursday.
Ragsdale said the health department advised that schools are not areas with high community spread.
School board member Charisse Davis asked Ragsdale for more specifics on data the district uses to determine when and whether to close a classroom or a school. Ragsdale said there isn’t a threshold the district uses to make those decisions, though they are in “constant communication” with Cobb-Douglas Public Health for guidance.
“There are no metrics,” he said. “There is not a trigger, a number or a level or anything like that that’s going to say, OK, you close the classroom or you close the school.”
The superintendent added that at one point the district nearly closed a school due to COVID-19 infections, but contact tracing from public health determined that the cases were not related.
Ragsdale also said district staff are considering adding a second window, in the middle of the spring semester, for parents to decide whether to have their students learn in the classroom or remotely.
School board member Jaha Howard said this was new information to him, adding even knowing it was up for consideration could influence his decision as a parent whether to enroll his children in face-to-face or remote learning.
Ragsdale said he had shared that in “multiple phone conversations.”
“That’s not true,” Howard said.
“We’re just going to have to agree to disagree, because I won’t be called a liar,” Ragsdale said.
