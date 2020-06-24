The Cobb County School District says it will continue providing students with meals through July 20, though pickup times will shift slightly.
Since March, Cobb Schools staff have packed 400,000 meals for students in need, according to a news release from the district.
Cobb students will continue to be able to pick up a five-day supply of breakfasts and lunches at eight school locations. Starting June 29, the meal pickup time will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each Monday at the following locations:
- Acworth Elementary School, 4220 Cantrell Road, Acworth
- Bryant Elementary School, 6800 Factory Shoals Road, Mableton
- Compton Elementary School, 3450 New MacLand Road, Powder Springs
- East Cobb Middle School, 825 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta
- Garrett Middle School, 5235 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell
- Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church St., Mableton
- Osborne High School, 2451 Favor Road, Marietta
- Smyrna Elementary School, 1099 Fleming St., Smyrna
Meals will be provided to anyone who is under 18 and present at the pickup location, including pre-K students, rising kindergartners, recent graduates under 18 and students new to Cobb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.