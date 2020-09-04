One day after Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced that the district’s phased reopening plan will launch on Oct. 5, Cobb County School District updated its remote learning website with frequently asked questions and released a 16-page reopening plan overview with new sample schedules and health and safety protocols.
In the document, the district outlines scheduling differences between face-to-face and remote learning options. Parents can select their learning preference on ParentVUE from Sept. 7 to Sept. 20. The district is asking families to commit to their choice of learning for the duration of the fall semester. Students cannot attend a combination of face-to-face and remote classes, according to the district.
Students in both face-to-face and remote learning will participate in direct instruction from teachers. Students who elect face-to-face learning will also have periods of “guided practice” on their schedules, while students in remote learning will have “independent work/practice" during those periods.
The district also outlined disinfecting procedures and virus mitigation protocols for classrooms, buses, cafeterias and other school spaces.
As Ragsdale said in his Thursday announcement, students and staff are required to wear masks in school facilities and on school buses.
According to the website, cobblearningeverywhere.com, the district will be “sensitive to needs of students/staff with medical issues that make wearing a face covering inadvisable.”
Masks will also be required at school events like football games and other athletic events.
In classrooms, students will not be allowed to share school supplies or food, and classes will limit physical interaction like partner or group work. During the school day, there will be no large group gatherings, and non-essential visitors will not be allowed on campuses.
Schools will continue to offer breakfast and lunch, but meals in cafeterias will look different than they did in 2019. Cafeteria staff will clean regularly and wear masks at all times. The district is encouraging families to prepay for meals online at mypaymentsplus.com.
Some students, like special education classes and pre-K groups, will eat in classrooms rather than cafeterias, according to the district. Students who opt to continue remote learning can still order weekly meal kits, but the district will reduce the number of available pickup locations.
District staff will clean classrooms, gyms, cafeterias, restrooms, teacher break rooms and school administrative offices daily. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, custodial staff will deep clean impacted spaces.
"In the event a CCSD facility or classroom has reported a positive case, CCSD Maintenance will support the school’s custodial staff in the disinfecting procedure," the district said on its website. "CCSD has adopted a fogging and disinfecting system that will allow students and staff to safely return immediately after the fogging procedure is complete."
The district will also encourage all students and staff to screen themselves for virus symptoms like fever, chils, cough and difficulty breathing before coming to school.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, he or she "will isolate until 10 consecutive days have passed from their positive COVID-19 test and they are asymptomatic."
According to the district, students will need to quarantine if they test positive for COVID-19, have a suspected case and symptoms of COVID-19 or if they were in close contact with someone who is positive for or a suspected case of COVID-19.
CCSD will “inform staff and students/families to stay home, not come to school/work, and notify school officials if they have COVID-19 symptoms, are diagnosed with COVID-19, are waiting for test results, or have been exposed to someone with symptoms or a confirmed or suspected case per CDC/DPH guidance," according to the district website.
Schools will assign bus seats to students, and hand sanitizer will be available at bus doors as students board. District staff will disinfect buses after routes are completed.
The district will also require students and staff to practice social distancing whenever possible, and schools will disperse hand sanitizing stations across their campuses.
For more information, including answers to frequently asked questions, visit the CCSD reopening plan website at cobblearningeverywhere.com.
