The Cobb School District provided a remote learning update in a Tuesday Facebook post, outlining sample schedules that students may follow when they begin remote learning on Aug. 17.
The school district has released seven sample schedules, including one each for elementary, middle and high school, and separate schedules for special education students. The sample schedules call for a 6.5-hour school day in elementary and middle schools and a 7.5-hour school day in high schools.
All schedules feature an “instructional support day” on Wednesday, a day that “is designed to allow students independent time to complete assignments and allow teachers to work with individual and small groups of students to meet individualized instructional needs,” according to the sample schedules.
“Teachers will communicate with families when your student is scheduled to work with the teacher.”
The Cobb schools social media post drew questions from Facebook users about how parents would supervise their children during the school day. District spokesperson Nan Kiel said remote learning is designed with several components to help students learn.
“Our remote learning model is built around live interaction with a classroom teacher, quality digital tools and content, and opportunity for all students in the county to learn,” Kiel said in a statement to the MDJ. “Remote learning is different for adults but more intuitive for students, and our schools will balance flexibility and accountability with our students, our parents, and our staff.”
According to the sample elementary school schedule, the typical school day will begin with a morning meeting at 8 a.m., continue with about three hours of online instruction and conclude at 2:30 p.m. after about 2.5 hours of “student independent work” and “time to complete daily assignments.” The sample schedule includes allotted instructional time for English and language arts, math, science, social studies, specials and small group learning.
The sample middle school schedule begins with 2.5 hours of student independent work at 9:30 a.m. Students then spend the afternoon in academic classes, participating in about 45 minutes of virtual instruction per class. The online school day will conclude around 4 p.m. The sample schedule includes instructional time for academic classes and connections classes.
According to the sample high school schedule, students will begin the virtual school day at 8 a.m. In schools on a block schedule, students will spend 70 minutes in virtual instruction for each of their four classes. In schools on a traditional schedule, students will spend 40 minutes in each of their seven classes. Under both schedule types, students will have two hours of independent work from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. to conclude the school day.
According to a frequently asked questions page on the CCSD website, high school remote classes will be delivered over the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, or CTLS, “in most cases.”
“CTLS Learn is a single platform where teachers can post assignments and supplemental resources, where students can submit work, and where live sessions can be conducted,” the district said on its website. “Students in CTLS Learn courses will log into the course each day following the bell schedule of their school. Daily instruction through CTLS may include an explanation of an assignment, live instruction (recorded for later viewing), question and answer sessions, class activities or individualized support.”
For more information about sample schedules and CCSD online-only learning, visit the district website at www.cobblearningeverywhere.com.
