Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials say some children at Murdock and Lewis elementary schools may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
The health department informed the Cobb County School District, and district officials say they in turn delivered the message to families "who may be impacted" at both schools. "Cobb & Douglas Public Health has determined that your child was potentially exposed to someone diagnosed with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) ... and is at risk of infection," a letter home to parents states.
The new cases bring Cobb schools to three confirmed. The school district announced March 11 that someone at Kincaid Elementary had tested positive for the virus. District officials said they'd also been informed by the health department in that case.
Due to privacy concerns, neither the school district nor the health department is identifying the people who tested positive, nor whether they are a student or staff member.
District officials did say, however, the last time those who tested positive at Murdock and Lewis are believed to have been at school was March 13.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health spokeswoman Valerie Crow said the health department works closely with the school districts and notifies them immediately of any individuals that test positive for "any reportable diseases that require notifications."
"We do this so they can be aware of what is happening in their schools and also to help us notify the appropriate parents/caregivers quickly," she said.
District officials are encouraging those who received a letter to closely monitor their children's health, and to look out for symptoms including fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath and other respiratory illness.
The letter continues, encouraging families with children who have shown or show symptoms through Friday to take necessary precautions, including isolation of the child and calling their health care provider immediately if the child needs medical care.
"You should inform the healthcare provider that your child is ill and was possibly exposed to coronavirus before you arrive at the doctor’s office," the district's message states. "The healthcare provider will determine if testing is indicated after examining your child. Testing is not indicated for people who do not have any symptoms."
The letter sent to Murdock parents on Tuesday also explains that if a child experienced a respiratory illness before that day and has since recovered completely, families do not need to see a health care provider. It also notes that in 80% of COVID-19 cases, illness is mild, especially in children.
East Cobb resident Caitlin Gray, mother of a 6-year-old Murdock student, told the MDJ that when she received the email from the school district, she was immediately concerned for her daughter, Grayson, and her own parents.
She said while she and Grayson had been staying inside since schools closed on March 16, except for walks with the dog, Grayson had visited Gray's parents before the health department announced the school had been affected. Gray said she was concerned both for Grayson and that she could unintentionally spread the virus to her grandparents.
"No parent wants to hear that it's in their school, and especially not knowing who it was and not getting information about that, my first reaction was I kind of panicked," Gray said, adding that, thankfully, neither her daughter nor her parents have shown any symptoms.
When Grayson heard that her school had been affected by the virus, her mother said she thought up and illustrated a story and diagram to show how the illness can spread and encouraged others to practice social distancing. She asked her mother to write the descriptions of her illustrations next to them.
"It kind of just blew me away," Gray said. "She asked to make a diagram and just asked me to write it for her. She explained it all herself and (explained) how to stay safe."
The first-grader also made a video of herself reading the story, a public service announcement of sorts. Gray said she's shared her daughter's video on social media.
Watch the video of Grayson reading the story here:
Her mother said Grayson came up with the idea herself, because she understands that if people follow the health experts' recommendations for social distancing, the spread will slow, people will recover and life can return to normal.
"We've kept her at home since this all started. She hasn't had any play dates or anything," Gray said. "She doesn't want to stay at home anymore."
During a meeting of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark mentioned that there is evidence of community spread, noting the multiple schools affected, as well as three confirmed cases at day cares, four nursing homes with confirmed or pending cases and as many as 60 cases at local hospitals that are either positive or under investigation.
Following the meeting, Memark said it is imperative that residents follow social distancing guidelines to fight the spread of the COVID-19 illness caused by the new coronavirus.
The county later declared a state of emergency, in part asking residents to limit visits to public places.
"These are tough decisions, and we only have one weapon. We have no vaccine, and we have no medicine," Memark said. "The only thing we have is to keep people apart to keep transmission from happening."
For more information on COVID-19, visit:
- Georgia Department of Public Health: dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- Cobb & Douglas Public Health: www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/
