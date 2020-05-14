Cobb schools will have two new principals and a new assistant superintendent on June 1, after unanimous approval of the hires from the Cobb school board on Thursday.
Jennifer Shea Thomas will become the newest assistant superintendent in the district's leadership division, as Robin Lattazori has announced her retirement from the position.
Thomas will move from principal at Kemp Elementary School and will receive a raise from $120,713.18 to $155,085.84 annually.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale commended Lattazori on her many years of work in the district, and said she would be missed.
"When she first sent her email talking about retirement, I did ignore it," Ragsdale joked. "I thought ignoring it might prolong the decision, but it did not. She still remained solid in her decision to retire."
In terms of principal hires, William Pritz will move from assistant principal to principal at Kemp Elementary and will receive an annual salary bump from $87,782.35 to $109,686.39.
Elayna Wilson will move from her role as assistant principal of Smyrna Elementary School to principal of Lindley Middle School. She'll receive a raise from $96,964,89 to $124,008.35 annually.
