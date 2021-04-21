The Cobb Board of Education is scheduled to vote on tentative approval of the school district's fiscal 2022 budget Thursday night. District staff declined to share details about the budget Wednesday, but school board Chair Randy Scamihorn told the MDJ there were no tax increases or cuts to programs or services.
The meeting agenda says Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is recommending expenditures of about $1.53 billion. Revenue is projected to be about $1.46 billion.
Expenditures are up, as Ragsdale is proposing to spend approximately $200 million more than last year. In fiscal 2021, the district budgeted for about $1.3 billion in expenditures.
Tentative approval will enable the district to advertise the budget as required by law and receive public input. Final approval from the board will be requested in June.
In other business, the board will consider purchasing 52 air-conditioned school buses at an estimated cost of $5.8 million. The majority of funding — about $4.58 million — comes from SPLOST V, with the rest covered by state and federal grants and rebates.
And under board business, board member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins is bringing forward a discussion of the district’s Principal Advisory Councils.
School councils — composed of staff members, parents, community members and students — are mandated by state law but were revamped by the district last year to become Principal Advisory Councils. They are intended to provide a means for those different groups to work together “to create a better understanding of and mutual respect for each other’s concerns and share ideas for school improvement,” the district says.
Hutchins told the MDJ the presentation would update people serving on the councils, explaining the new framework. Principals have more responsibilities now, he said.
The board's work session will begin Thursday at 2 p.m. The voting session will begin at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the board room of the CCSD's central office at 514 Glover St. in Marietta. They can also be watched online at cobbk12.org/page/8993/watch-meetings-online or by TV on the CobbEdTV channel (channel 24 on Comcast cable and channel 182 on Charter cable).
