Cobb County School District will soon allow people who have been in quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure to return to work or school after 10 days, rather than 14, if they have had no symptoms.
District officials said in a release that the change will be effective Feb. 1. People in quarantine with no symptoms, who have not been tested for the coronavirus, will be able to return to school after 10 full days have passed.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health officials still recommend a 14-day quarantine. But last month, the CDC issued guidance that a 10-day quarantine for untested individuals with no symptoms was an "acceptable alternative."
Those who finish quarantine after day 10 are advised to, for the full 14 days, closely monitor themselves for symptoms and strictly adhere to mitigation measures, including wearing masks, staying at least six feet from others except for brief transitions, washing hands and avoiding crowds.
