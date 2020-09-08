Public school students in Cobb County will soon be able to pick up free weekly meal kits.
Meal kits with 10 meals — five breakfasts and five lunches that can be reheated at home — will be available for free beginning next week, according to district spokesperson Eric Rauch.
"Beginning on 9/14 weekly meal kits are available at no charge to all children ages 0-18,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ.
He said school pick-up days and times will be posted on the district's website later this week.
The move comes in the same week that Marietta City Schools announced it would offer free breakfast and lunch to all students. Both school districts opted to offer free meals after the U.S. Department of Agriculture granted Georgia a waiver allowing school districts to provide free meals to all students 18 years old and younger on Friday.
Cobb Schools started the year online only due to the coronavirus pandemic, and students will continue to learn remotely through at least the end of September. The district is scheduled to launch phase one of its reopening plan on Oct. 5, welcoming elementary school and special education students back to schools for face-to-face learning.
Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn said the new policy will free up time and money for families to address other needs.
“Anytime that we can help, we being society or government, those in need, that’s a good thing,” Scamihorn said. “Hopefully that saves trips to the grocery store and they can use what money they were going to spend on that on other necessities.”
While students are taking classes from home, families have been able to pick up meal kits. Beginning Aug. 17, the first day of classes, Cobb offered the weekly supply of meals to each enrolled student. Most schools held drive-through meal pickups on Monday afternoons.
Through the first month of online only learning, full-priced meal kits cost $23.99 per week, and the district offered free and reduced-price meal kits to students who qualified. Now all students can pick up their school meals for free.
Scamihorn thanked the district’s Food and Nutrition Services staff for working to help Cobb students and families.
“They always have been able to adjust to the changing times, and I’m sure we’ll find out here in the next few days how they’re going to adjust to be able to give families that food as needed,” Scamihorn said. “We’ve got a great food and nutritional department.”
For more information about Cobb Schools meal kits, visit the Food and Nutrition website at info.cobbk12.org/centraloffice/foodservices/.
