Cobb schools announced Friday that it would be moving to a four-day school week, effective Monday, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
"As we enter the fourth week of digital learning across Cobb County, we have been actively listening to the experiences of our students, parents, and teachers," a news release from the school system says. "In an environment that has changed much in our day-to-day lives, we have heard many examples of an entire community that is supporting learning in exciting, creative ways. We are also committed to listening and learning from those experiences so student learning can best continue for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year."
Each Friday, the school district says, will be an opportunity for students to "independently review their progress" from the previous week and to catch up on their assignments. No new work will be assigned on Fridays.
District officials say teachers will still monitor student progress and prepare lessons and work that supports what students need to know. For teachers, Fridays will be used to review their students' progress, adjust content for the following week based on student needs and offer virtual office hours, the release says.
For updates and information, visit www.cobbk12.org.
