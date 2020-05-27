Cobb schools officials say the class of 2020 will continue picking up its diplomas this week, and their schools will host parades and celebrations to mark the occasion in a graduation season altered by COVID-19.
Some graduating seniors picked up their diplomas last week during events at Kennesaw Mountain, Campbell, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, South Cobb and Walton high schools.
Pope High School seniors can pick up their diplomas from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Wheeler seniors at 5:30 p.m. and Allatoona, McEachern and Hillgrove seniors at about 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Harrison graduates will hold a parade and diploma pickup they're calling Friday Night Hoya Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.
"The drive-thru distribution will have a parade-like feel as seniors, with their immediate family, will traverse campus in their vehicle as the faculty cheers for them and a DJ sets the celebration mood," said a Cobb schools news release. "Hoya Nation Sports will be on hand to live podcast the celebration to make the night even more special.
Harrison's celebration will culminate with a fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m.
Lassiter High School is also planning to hold a fireworks display in honor of the class of 2020, after they pick up their diplomas Friday. The car parade for Lassiter High School graduates and families also begins at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9 p.m.
District officials say the graduates are encouraged to decorate their cars to "represent the next chapter in their lives."
While not a replacement for graduation ceremonies, the district says the parades give Cobb's high schools another way to congratulate their graduates.
Graduating seniors were met with similar fanfare when they came to pick up their regalia leading up to the final days of school. Teachers and administrators waved pom-poms and held signs congratulating the seniors as they drove by to pick up their caps and gowns.
