MARIETTA — Smyrna will soon have the land for a new middle school, after the Cobb School District announced Tuesday its intent to close on a $5.9 million land purchase that will move one school and welcome another.
The Cobb school board is expected to approve the purchase of 6.1 acres including a 90,677-square-foot office building at 1765 The Exchange, Atlanta, about a mile and a half north of Truist Park, at its next regular meeting. That meeting is scheduled for March 19.
The five-story office space with 300 parking spaces will become the new home of the Cobb Horizon High School, currently located at 1560 Joyner Avenue, Marietta, and Pearson Middle School will take Horizon's place, according to Cobb school district officials.
The existing Horizon High School, off South Cobb Drive and just south of Fair Oaks Elementary School, will be demolished to make room for the new Smyrna middle school, district officials say.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said moving Cobb Horizon High School will allow the alternative school to expand. An expansion is looming, the superintendent says.
This story is developing. Check back with the MDJ for the full story.
