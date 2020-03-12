Effective Monday, the Cobb School District is closing district-wide until further notice.
Tomorrow, district staff will begin preparing students and staff with instructional materials. All staff will be working from home.
Students who don't have digital resources will be provided with them.
The district issued a press release citing guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp in regards to its decision to close.
"In accordance with Governor Kemp’s guidance today and to best prioritize student and staff safety, effective Monday, March 16th, Cobb Schools will be closed until further notice," the disrict said.
Kemp held a press conference at the State Capitol at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus situation throughout Georgia, alongside members of his coronavirus task force.
He said the state is leaving individual decisions about closing to local school districts and other institutions, but supports whatever decisions result.
"As the number of cases continues to grow we continue to closely communicate with our K-12 and higher education partners who have been invaluable."
Kemp issued a “call to action” to all community leaders, educational leaders and child care providers across the state, saying if they feel it prudent to close schools and other facilities for two weeks they should do so “as early as tomorrow.”
“County and local governments should consider what closures are appropriate,” Kemp said. “This is not a mandate. At this point we believe that local decision making is the best and we’ll support that decision.”
The CCSD closure includes all school building activities, athletics and sports, extracurricular school activities and trips.
"While our school buildings will be closed, the education process will not stop," CCSD spokesperson Nan Kiel said. "All staff will work remotely to best support students, including delivering digital and physical instructional resources to students while they’re at home."
