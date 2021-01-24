On Jan. 28, Cobb County Schools will host a public input meeting regarding attendance zones for the district’s new Susan T. Pearson Middle School.
That’s according to an announcement made by Smyrna city councilman Tim Gould, who said in a Facebook post Saturday that residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the long awaited middle school’s attendance area.
The meetings will be held at Fair Oaks Elementary School from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Campbell Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Interested residents are asked to email Pearson.Input@Cobbk12.org to reserve their seat, or send their comment to that email address. They can also call or text 678-576-4194 to leave a message.
The middle school is planned to open in time for the August start of the 2021-22 school year. Intended to relieve overcrowding pressures at Campbell and Griffin middle schools, the school will sit on the site formerly occupied by Horizon High School on Joyner Avenue in Marietta.
Cobb County Schools came under fire in 2019 for delays in beginning construction of the facility. Campbell Middle School parents cited decaying facilities and a student body 300 students over capacity in their demands that the district hasten the building of the new school.
The Cobb County school board voted in 2018 to name the school after Susan Todd Pearson, a Smyrna resident and educator who was a longtime advocate for Cobb Schools.
